Home ministry calls BSF man’s complaint baseless

The Union Home Ministry has submitted a report to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), insisting that Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s complaint about poor quality food given to paramilitary forces guarding borders was unsubstantiated. It has cited replies from the BSF in the report and denied any discontent among the personnel over food.

The report maintained that there was no shortage of ration at paramilitary posts and added that quality checks were being conducted regularly. It incorporated BSF’s findings sent to the ministry on Wednesday.

Sources said that the ministry referred to the directions issued to paramilitary forces, asking them to take complaints of the personnel seriously and initiate corrective steps to improve working conditions and food.

The PMO had sought the report after Yadav’s video complaining about the food quality went viral and triggered outrage. Officials maintained that regular reports on issues related to the ministry are sent to the PMO. They added that this is not the first time that a report had been sent.

The BSF, which has issued fresh guidelines for maintaining quality of food for troopers, has launched a special helpline for troopers to register their grievances anonymously till January 31.

Officials said that BSF Director General K K Sharma announced the move at a satellite-based sainik sammelan (troops conference) with field formations on Thursday.