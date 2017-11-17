Home ministry asks NIA to probe RSS leader Ravinder Gosai’s murder

Ravinder Gossai Ravinder Gossai

The Home Ministry on Wednesday ordered the NIA to probe the killing of an RSS leader in Punjab following a recommendation by the state government. Ravinder Gosai was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana on October 17. He was the Sangh Pracharak at the RSS Mohan Shakha in Ludhiana.

Another Punjab RSS leader, Jagdish Gagneja, was shot by motorcycle-borne youths in Jalandhar on August 6 last year, while Vipin Sharma, a leader of the outfit ‘Hindu Sangharsh Sena’, was shot in Amritsar on October 30. However, the Punjab government has recommended an NIA probe only for Gosai’s killing.

Early this month, Punjab Police arrested four persons in connection with Gagneja’s murder and claimed a major conspiracy by the ISI to fan communal disturbance in the state.

CM Amarinder Singh had said that the suspects had a role in the murders of other leaders, including Amit Sharma, publicity manager of Sri Hindu Takht, in Ludhiana in January 2017; Durga Dass Gupta in Khanna in April 2016; Pastor Sultan Masih in Ludhiana in July 2017; Dera Sacha Sauda follower Satpal Kumar and his son in Khanna in February 2017.

