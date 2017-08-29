Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss plan to fight Maoism with MPs

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will on Tuesday roll out details of the NDA government’s plans to combat Left-Wing extremism (LWE) before the MPs during the consultative committee meeting. While the government has claimed that the violence in 10 Maoist-affected states has come down, the recent attacks in Chhattisgarh have resulted in large-scale casualties.

According to home ministry, 12,000 citizens died in Maoist violence over the past two decades. Of these, 2,700 were security personnel and 9,300 were civilians.

The MPs from opposition parties are likely to raise the killing of civilians and security personnel in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, officials said. Among the legislators likely to attend the meeting are Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Samjawadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC leader Mukul Roy, and PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, among others. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will also be present, according to officials.

Home Minister Singh is likely to take up issues related to tribal rights and discuss security and development related measures, officials added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App