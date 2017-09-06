Home Minister Rajnath Singh set to visit Valley this weekend

Rajnath Singh’s visit comes at a time when there is a decline in overall violence in the Valley (Source: PTI) Rajnath Singh’s visit comes at a time when there is a decline in overall violence in the Valley (Source: PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days, from September 9 to 11, to engage with various stakeholders and review security. His visit comes less than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said his government was committed to the “lost glory” of Kashmir. “Na gaali, na goli, parivartan hoga gale laga ke (Neither bullets nor brickbats will solve the Kashmir issue, only love will)… I want to tell the youth of Kashmir… come into the mainstream, you have a right to speak in a democracy,” the PM had said.

Singh is expected to reach Srinagar on September 9, and will later travel to Jammu and Leh. He is likely to hold discussions with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other key officials of the security establishment, including the Army. The issue of Article 35A is likely to be raised during his discussions with Mufti, said Home Ministry officials. Singh will also meet Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra.

Singh, who is slated to meet civil society members, businessmen, leaders of political, religious and social organisations among others, will discuss the roadmap to ensure long-term solutions in the Valley. The Home Minister had earlier said that a solution to the Kashmir problem, terrorism, Naxalism, and the Northeast insurgency would be found before 2022. Singh’s visit is likely to coincide with the visit of a Congress delegation led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to officials, the Congress team is slated to visit the state from September 10 to 16. The delegation will include Jammu and Kashmir party in-charge Ambika Soni and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad. They are likely to discuss the prevailing political situation and reach out to civil society, said officials.

Singh last visited the Valley with an all-party delegation on September 4 last year, at the peak of the unrest triggered by the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Singh had ordered a review on the use of pellet guns by CRPF, and instructed security personnel to use pellet guns as a last non-lethal attempt to control protesters.

This time, Singh’s visit comes at a time when there is a decline in overall violence in the Valley. But a group of citizens, led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, which visited the state on August 17-19, said in its report that the sense of “dismay and despondency” had grown in the Valley and there was “all-round opposition to attempts to revoke Article 35A”.

