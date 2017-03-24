Rajnath Singh issues stern warning to IPS officers promoted from state police services

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Source: PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh issued stern warning to officers of Indian Police Services (IPS), promoted from the State police services, but did not complete their training and continue to serve at the key posts in States. Officials at North Block said large scale “anomalies” were noticed in promoted IPS officers cases, forcing the cadre controlling authority, to initiate immediate action.

In a communication to chief secretaries of the State government, MHA warned these officers to immediately undergo training else they will not be allotted batch that may adversely impact their seniority in the long run, said officials. The home ministry also observed,“there is urgent need for streamlining the process of confirmation of the eligible officers”.

“It has been noticed that a large number of officers are not undertaking these training programmes. Further it has been noted that in many cases proposals for confirmation of such promotee officers have not been received from the respective cadre controlling authorities in time,” Home ministry stated in its order adding that the officers who does not adhere to rules on training and probation is liable to be “reverted back to the State police services.”

MHA directed the State government to “immediately” send IPS officers, who are below the age of 56 years at the time of induction, for training at the National Police Academy, Hyderabad and the “proposal for their confirmation and fixation of seniority must be sent for such officers to this ministry and those who do not complete their probation needs to be “reverted back to their post in State police services,” the ministry stated.

The home ministry decision comes weeks after the government’s review of performance of civil servants where MHA notably sacked two senior IPS officers – Mayank Sheel Chohan, 1998-batch UT cadre and Raj Kumar Dewangan, 1992 batch Chhattisgarh cadre, after they were found “not fit” to continue in the service due to their “non-performance”.

Similarly, the cadre controlling authority at MHA last month had terminated the services of two senior women IPS officers who were facing inquiry for “unauthorised leave” for a long period. In February, the home ministry removed Jyoti S Belur, a 1993-batch officer of Uttarakhand cadre and Maria Lou Fernandes, a 1991-batch officer of Maharashtra cadre, from the services by terming their unauthorised absence as “deemed resigned”.

Belur (48), who originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh cadre, was absent since 2005. She is currently believed to be based in the UK. Belur’s name figured in an alleged fake encounter case which took place in Bhojpur near Ghaziabad in 1996 where four persons were killed. A local court last month held four policeman guilty of the fake encounter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now