Home Minister Rajnath Singh hopes Eid will help in bringing peace and brotherhood in Kashmir

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI/File Photo)

Conveying his Eid greetings, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the festival will help in bringing peace and happiness in the Kashmir Valley.

In a video message to the people of the Valley, which has been witnessing unrest for nearly a year, Singh said he conveys his Eid greetings to all Kashmiri brothers, sisters, youth, seniors and children from the bottom of his heart. “I am fully confident that this festival of goodness and humanity will help in bringing peace, understanding, brotherhood and happiness in Kashmir Valley and pave the way for a new dawn there,” he said.

Kashmir Valley had witnessed long spell of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016. Massive violence was again witnessed during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Since April, several security personnel were killed by militants while a deputy superintendent of police was lynched by a mob in Srinagar three days ago.

The home minister, in a separate message, extended his greetings and good wishes to the people of the whole country. “My greetings and good wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthens bonds of peace and amity in the society,” he said in a tweet.

Singh also conveyed greetings to everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra. “May Lord Jagannath shower joy, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives,” he said in another tweet.

