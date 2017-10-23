Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Home Ministry nod to build hostel for trainees

Pradhan said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship proposes to build a hostel for such youth in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council. Pradhan said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship proposes to build a hostel for such youth in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday appealed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to sanction land under the New Delhi Municipal Council for building a hostel to accommodate 1,000 youth undergoing skill training. The NDMC works under the administrative control of the Union Home Ministry.

Observing that candidates who come to the national capital for training under the PMKVY have to face problems due to not having accommodation facility, Pradhan said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship proposes to build a hostel for such youth in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council.

He was addressing the inauguration event of a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra or skilling centre here. The hostel, once constructed, will have facilities to house 1,000 youth undergoing skill development under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) who may stay there for a year, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Pradhan said.

However, Home Minister Rajnath Singh did not touch upon the request in his address following Pradhan’s appeal to sanction a piece of land for building the hostel. In his address, Singh expressed confidence that by 2030, India will be among the top three economies in the world, owing to the efforts made by the government and skill development initiatives.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App