Home Minister Rajnath Singh convey wishes to NDA’s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind

The NDA’s presidential candidate and Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The home minister conveyed best wishes to Kovind on his nomination.”Met Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. I conveyed my best wishes to him on his nomination as NDA’s candidate for the office of President of India,” Singh tweeted.

The BJP Monday announced the name of the 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its choice for President.His selection has come as a surprise to those within and outside the party. The BJP is hoping that the Opposition would back Kovind, given his low-key profile and his Dalit identity. President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on July 24.

A day after his name was announced as the NDA’s pick for the upcoming presidential election, Ram Nath Kovind resigned as Bihar Governor.

