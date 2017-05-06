Home guard killed in landmine blast in Andhra Odisha Border, Maoists’ role suspected 

A home guard was killed in a landmine blast, suspected to have been triggered by Maoists, in Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area close to Ramaraopalem in Visakhapatnam agency, a police officer said on Saturday. The incident took place around 9.20 am on Friday when the 48-year-old home guard, Sheikh Valli, was driving a civil transport vehicle, DIG (Visakha Range) Ch Srikanth said.

The area where the incident took place lies between Lothugedda and Rallagedda under Annavaram police station limits of Chintapalli mandal, he said. “The body of the home guard was sent to his native place Guntur, where he was cremated today with police honours,” Srikanth said.

According to police, Maoists have recently become active in the agency area, especially in Chintapalle and Annavaram police stations limits.

On April 9, Maoists had exchanged fire with Visakhapatnam rural police (special police party) near Kistavaram under Annavaram police station limits. Police have deployed special parties to intensify the combing operations in Visakhapatnam agency area following the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now