Home buyers cheer as RERA era takes off today

THE REAL Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), which will come into force on May 1, has infused hope among home buyers of more transparent and accountable deals in the real estate sector. The implementation of the Act aims to put an end to the frequent cases of “exploitative developers”, who delay projects and do not deliver on the amenities promised at the time of buying.

Under the Real Estate Act, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority will register all commercial and residential real estate projects where the land is over 500 square metres, or eight apartments. It will also be mandatory for builders to register the project with RERA for launching a project. The aim is to ensure greater transparency in projects — marketing and execution.

State Minister for Housing Department Prakash Mehta said on Sunday that RERA website was already functional and necessary notifications have been issued by his ministry. He added that RERA would soon be set up after receiving nominations from a search committee. “With the implementation of the Real Estate Regulatory Act on May 1, buyers will get justice in cases of project delays. We will hold meetings and ensure that all efforts are taken to address the issues. Also, the website would ensure seamless implementation of RERA rules,” said Mehta. As per RERA, builders will be required to display sanctioned plans and layouts of at least 3 X 2 feet size at all marketing offices, other offices where properties are sold, all branch offices and the head office of the promoters, in addition to the site of project.

Welcoming the Act, Ulhas Damle, one of the buyers in the Baner project, said, “We suffered heavily after the project in Baner was delayed by over a year before the Balewadi slab collapse incident had happened. After the collapse, the delay continued to affect us, as the PMC refused to conduct inspection and give a go ahead for the builders’ projects, even when no discrepancies were found.” “I feel this (RERA) is an excellent act and will definitely help buyers. The high-handedness with which builders used to operate will go. Yesterday, we had gone to meet Pride Purple authorities and they were comparatively more amiable. If enforced strictly, RERA will go a long way in cleaning up the real estate industry,” he added.

Mayur Sawant, a lawyer, hailed the provision on mandating builders to deposit the money received from buyers in a separate account. The provision, he pointed out, would ensure that the money is not spent on any other project and would also help in meeting the deadlines. “At present, there’s no way for the buyers to know why a certain project was being delayed. When they call up the developer, they are given unconvincing reasons about the clearance with corporations or issues with other regulators. With RERA, everything will be up on the website, which will boost the transparency,” he added.

