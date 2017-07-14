Holy cross desecrated in Goa’s Margao, police step up security

At least 12 crosses and a temple have been vandalised by unidentified persons in South Goa district since July 1. (Source: Google maps) At least 12 crosses and a temple have been vandalised by unidentified persons in South Goa district since July 1. (Source: Google maps)

A holy cross was found desecrated on Thursday night in South Goa’s Margao town, the latest such incident in the state this month. Goa has witnessed a number of attacks on religious symbols, especially of the Christian community, in the last fortnight. “A holy cross at Calconda locality in Margao town was desecrated last night,” Margao police inspector C L Patil told reporters. He said the miscreants apparently took advantage of heavy rains that lashed South Goa on Thursday night.

There was police patrolling near the spot, but the miscreants seem to have damaged the cross when the lights went off, Patil said. At least 12 crosses and a temple have been vandalised by unidentified persons in South Goa district since July 1. Two crosses were allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons in South Goa’s Loutolim village on Thursday.

Though the police claimed to have heightened security around the religious places in the state, a breakthrough is yet to be achieved in tracking down the culprits and containing such incidents. The Goa police on Thursday said they are working on certain clues to crack the cases. The Goa Church had earlier expressed “deep pain” over the incidents of desecration of holy crosses.

The Church feels these incidents seem to be designed by vested interests to provoke communal discord in the state, which is known for religious tolerance. In view of the incidents of defiling of religious symbols, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had last week held ahigh a high-level meeting with police officials. He asked all the police stations in the state to form special investigation teams to nab the accused at the earliest.

