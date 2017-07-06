Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha, BJD takes a dig at BJP chief

BJP President Amit Shah. (File/Photo) BJP President Amit Shah. (File/Photo)

At a time when the incidents of lynchings in the name of ‘gau raksha’ are being reported from across the country, a vehicle in BJP president Amit Shah’s motorcade hit a cow during his Odisha tour on Thursday, leaving the animal wounded and prompting a sarcastic comment from senior BJD leader Tathagat Satpathy. “Amit Shah’s carcade hits a cow at Barchana. Animal badly hurt. Holy Cow!” BJD MP Satpathy tweeted, taking a dig at the BJP chief. A police officer said the mishap occurred near Bandalo on National

A police officer said the accident occurred near Bandalo on National highway No-5 in Barachana police station limits in Jajpur district on Wednesday. “One of the vehicles of the convoy of Amit Shah hit a cow which was crossing the road near Banadlo. While the animal was injured, the vehicle bearing a VIP sticker was also damaged,” Niranjan Sabar, Inspector in-charge of Bayree police station, said. Amit Shah’s vehicle had already passed the place by that time, the officer said.

Senior BJP leader and former legislator, Pratap Sarangi, who was in the convoy, stopped along with some party workers to see the condition of the injured cow and arranged for its treatment, party sources said.

Sarangi immediately spoke to the Jajpur district collector and asked him to take steps for treatment of the injured animal. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das swung into action and directed the district police to take quick measures for its treatment, officials said.

Officials from Barachana and Bayree police stations reached the spot and treated the injured cow with the assistance of veterinary doctors. The animal is doing fine now, police said.

BJP leaders, who have time and again projected themselves as ‘gau-rakshaks’ (cow-saviours), might have a tough time in dealing with Opposition’s bantering and online trolls over the latest incident.

