Holi wishes LIVE UPDATES: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi wish nation on the occasion

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across India today. A festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, also marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The two-day festival, which commenced in many parts of the country yesterday, is celebrated by smearing one another with coloured powder. Holi is also celebrated as thanksgiving for a good harvest.
A string of leaders greeted the nation on the occasion, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the President wished everyone on the auspicious occasion and said Holi is a celebration of harmony in our society, while PM Modi wished everyone a happy Holi.
Follow LIVE UPDATES here
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
May this festival paint our lives with the bright hues of peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness, tweets Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.
Here's what Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of Holi: "My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug..."
Wishing everyone a happy Holi, President Ram Nath Kovind says the festival celebrates harmony in our society. "May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," he adds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the nation on the occasion of Holi. Here's what he says on Twitter.
Happy Holi! While the country wakes up to a colourful morning, filled with laughter, singing and delicious food, here are wishes and reactions coming in from across India. Follow for the latest news and updates!