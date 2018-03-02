Holi wishes LIVE UPDATES: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi wish nation on the occasion

Holi wishes LIVE UPDATES: The festival of colours is being celebrated with great fervour across India today (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Holi wishes LIVE UPDATES: The festival of colours is being celebrated with great fervour across India today (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across India today. A festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, also marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The two-day festival, which commenced in many parts of the country yesterday, is celebrated by smearing one another with coloured powder. Holi is also celebrated as thanksgiving for a good harvest.

A string of leaders greeted the nation on the occasion, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the President wished everyone on the auspicious occasion and said Holi is a celebration of harmony in our society, while PM Modi wished everyone a happy Holi.

Follow LIVE UPDATES here

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd