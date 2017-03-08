Holi special train for Jaipur, Katihar

Comprising three AC chair car, 10 chair sar and three general-class coaches, the Holi special train will stop at Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Getore Jagatpura, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantonment stations enroute in both the directions. Comprising three AC chair car, 10 chair sar and three general-class coaches, the Holi special train will stop at Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Getore Jagatpura, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantonment stations enroute in both the directions.

The Railways will run special trains from the national capital to Jaipur and Katihar from Saturday to clear extra rush during the Holi festival.

The Jaipur-Delhi (Sarai Rohilla) six-day a week superfast Holi special train will leave Jaipur at 07.55 AM and reach Sarai Rohilla station at 1.20 PM the same day.

Except Thursday, the train will run everyday between March 10 and 19.

In the return direction, it will depart from Sarai Rohilla station at 2.30 PM and reach Jaipur at 7.55 PM the same day.

Comprising three AC chair car, 10 chair sar and three general-class coaches, the Holi special train will stop at Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Getore Jagatpura, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantonment stations enroute in both the directions.

The Railways has also pressed Holi special train for Katihar from March 10.

The New Delhi-Katihar Holi special train will depart from New Delhi railway station at 11.45 PM on March 10 to arrive at Katihar at 6.15 AM the third day i.e. March 12.

In the returun direction, the special train will depart from Katihar on March 12 at 9.15 AM to arrive at New Delhi station at 3.30 PM the next day.

Comprising one AC-2 coach, one AC-3 coach, 13 sleeper coaches and one general class the the special train will stop at Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Gorkahpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Khagaria and Naugachhia stations enroute in both the directions.