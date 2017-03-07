Holi special train between Ghaziabad and Aligarh

Latest news
The Holi special train will run twice daily between Ghaziabad and Aligarh from March 9 to 15, said a railways official.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 7, 2017 7:04 pm
Holi special train, special train, Ghaziabad Aligarh train, Ghaziabad Aligarh special train, holi passengers, holi train, indian express news, india news On the return journey, the Aligarh-Ghaziabad special train will depart from Aligarh at 1.25 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 3.40 PM the same day. (Representational image)

Railways will run a special train between Ghaziabad and Aligarh for seven days from March 9 in view of the extra rush of passengers during Holi.

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh special train will depart from Ghaziabad at 10.55 AM and reach Aligarh at 1.15 PM the same day.

On the return journey, the Aligarh-Ghaziabad special train will depart from Aligarh at 1.25 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 3.40 PM the same day.

The train will stop at Maripat, Dadri, Boraki, Ajaibpur, Dankaur, Wair, Chola, Gangraul, Sikanderpur, Kamalpur, Danwar, Somna, Kulwa and Mehrawal stations during both the journeys.

