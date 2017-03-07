Holi special train between Ghaziabad and Aligarh

On the return journey, the Aligarh-Ghaziabad special train will depart from Aligarh at 1.25 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 3.40 PM the same day. (Representational image) On the return journey, the Aligarh-Ghaziabad special train will depart from Aligarh at 1.25 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 3.40 PM the same day. (Representational image)

Railways will run a special train between Ghaziabad and Aligarh for seven days from March 9 in view of the extra rush of passengers during Holi.

The Holi special train will run twice daily between Ghaziabad and Aligarh from March 9 to 15, said a railways official.

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh special train will depart from Ghaziabad at 10.55 AM and reach Aligarh at 1.15 PM the same day.

On the return journey, the Aligarh-Ghaziabad special train will depart from Aligarh at 1.25 PM and reach Ghaziabad at 3.40 PM the same day.

The train will stop at Maripat, Dadri, Boraki, Ajaibpur, Dankaur, Wair, Chola, Gangraul, Sikanderpur, Kamalpur, Danwar, Somna, Kulwa and Mehrawal stations during both the journeys.