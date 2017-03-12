Holi milan: Village celebrates as Chandu Chavan reaches home

Chandu Chavan (File Photo) Chandu Chavan (File Photo)

“I HAVE been through hell and back,” said a jubilant Chandu Chavan, a soldier with 37 Rashtriya Rifles who was released by the Pakistani Army in January this year as a goodwill gesture. Chavan had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control and was captured by the Pakistani Army hours after the Indian Army undertook the surgical strike on September 29 last year.

Around noon on Saturday, Chavan reached his home at Borvihir village in Dhule district of Maharashtra, along with Union Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre.

Chavan was greeted by villagers with fanfare but his family will have a low-key Holi celebration this time.

“I have been given a 30-day leave by the Army and I want to spend it with my family members. They, too, have been through trying times taking the plea for my release from one authority to the other. My brother didn’t leave any stone unturned to bring me back. We are grateful to the minister who was instrumental in getting me back,” said Chavan. “My grandmother passed away after hearing the news of my capture. My family has not performed her final rites yet as they wanted me to do it. We are travelling to Nashik on Sunday to perform rituals,” he added.

In January, after hearing the news of his release, the village had offered prayers at a local Hanuman temple.

“The entire village is celebrating his return. We all have been praying for his well-being and safe return. For us his release is the best gift we could dream of. In January after we heard the news of his release, a small prayer was offered at a local temple and the entire village at gathered. The atmosphere was no different on Friday,” said an emotional Bhushan Chavan, the soldier’s brother.

While Chavan refrained from speaking on the treatment he had received from the Pakistani Army, sources in his family said he had been lodged in solitary confinement. “They wanted him to give out details about the Indian Army, specifically the 37 Rashtriya Rifles. He was kept in solitary confinement and he had no access to daylight,” said a family member.

While Bhushan, who is with the Maratha Light Infantry is relived that his brother is home, the union has come with its share of pain. “Our grandmother raised us and when she learnt about Chandu’s capture, she died of a cardiac attack. We had not informed Chandu about her death. It was only when I met him in person after his return that I broke the news. It is an irreparable loss,” said Bhushan.

“When Chandu was captured, Bhamre had promised me that he will get him back. He kept his promise. My family is indebted to him for taking up the issue with the MEA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Chandu has recorded his statement before an inquiry committee that has been constituted by the Army to probe into the circumstances under which Chavan had strayed across the border. Family sources claim that Chavan has told the panel that he had crossed the LoC inadvertently.