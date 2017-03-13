March 12, 9 am news update: Congress loses Manipur and Goa, PM Modi extends Holi greetings, Mulayam Singh backs Akhilesh

Parrikar, BJP leaders claim support of 21. Nirmal Harindran Parrikar, BJP leaders claim support of 21. Nirmal Harindran

Congress cries foul as Goa slips out, Manohar Parrikar invited to form govt

After several hours of crunch talks between the BJP and other small parties in Goa, Governor Mridula Sinha invited the Manohar Parrikar-led BJP to form the next government in the coastal state. By Sunday evening, apart from the 13 BJP candidates that won, Parrikar had the support of three MGP MLAs, three Goa Forward Party MLAs and two independents thus bringing up the tally to 21 — the magic number needed to form a government in the 40-member Assembly House. The development invited strong criticism from the Congress, which is the single largest party in Goa, with 17 seats in its kitty. Read more here.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo)

PM Modi extends Holi greetings: ‘May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to everybody on the occasion of Holi. “होली के पावन पर्व की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the festival of colours, Holi. May the festival spread joy & warmth everywhere,” he tweeted in the morning. Several other ministers and political leaders wished a happy Holi to everybody. Some of the names include Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Digvijaya Singh and Omar Abdullah. Read all their wishes here.

The The Samajwadi Party poll rath, which was used by Akhilesh Yadav during campaigning, is being taken away from the CM’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Samajwadi Party, after the Rout: Knives out, but Mulayam backs son

Mulayam Singh Yadav broke his silence on the Samajwadi Party debacle in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections this year. Led by son Akhilesh after a bitter family feud, the party won only 47 seats as compared to the 224 seats in 2012. While many senior leaders in the party blamed Akhilesh for the defeat, Mulayam had a different view. He maintained there was no reason for the party’s defeat and ruled out any feud in the party or his family. Prior to Holi celebrations, Mulayam spoke to mediapersons at his Saifai residence in Etawah. Considered as the bastion of the Yadav family, SP lost two of the three Assembly segments in the district. Read what Mulayam said about Akhilesh here.

Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo

Interview: (Anti-incumbency, SP feud) probably had some impact, says Sheila Dikshit

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, the former chief minister of Delhi and the initial Congress CM face for UP, Sheila Dikshit, said the analysis of Congress Party’s performance in the elections would take place only after the return of Sonia Gandhi. However, she said she wouldn’t blame anybody. Citing that she was positive of Congress’s comeback, she stated that ups and downs do take place in politics. “The most important thing for a leader is to reach out to people so that the people are able to identify with him. We have to start all that,” she said while praising Captain Amarinder Singh for Punjab elections. Read the entire interview here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP president Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Will get bigger mandate in 2019: BJP president Amit Shah

After his extensive campaigning and crucial poll strategy worked in two of the five state elections held this year, BJP president Amit Shah said he was positive on getting a bigger mandate during the 2019 general elections. Speaking at the BJP headquarters on Sunday, Shah said that the party will continue it’s winning streak in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, three states which are scheduled to go to polls later this year. Praising PM Narendra Modi’s pro-poor policies, he said, “These results have taken the BJP two steps ahead. Prime Minister Modi’s two-and-a-half-year-old government has been a government of the poor, Dalits, tribals and farmers.” Read more here.

