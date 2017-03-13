Holi celebrated with traditional fervour in Bihar

The people of Bihar on Monday celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety. (Representational Image) The people of Bihar on Monday celebrated Holi with traditional fervour and gaiety. (Representational Image)

Holi was on Monday celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Bihar. The people, particularly children, were seen applying colour on one another and dancing to the beat of music to celebrate the festival of colour throughout the state.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, however, did not hold any festivity at their respective residences.

In a micro-blogging site, Kumar greeted the people with a message “Happy Holi”, while the RJD chief urged the people to protect and preserve the united colours of India.

“Let’s be committed to protect & preserve colorful cultures and united colours of India. Spread more Love & Humanity… #HappyHoli,” Prasad said in a post.

The BJP leaders and workers were seen celebrating the festival with fanfare following their party’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In Patna, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav, celebrated the festival with his supporters before driving a couple of people on a rickshaw on the state capital.

Sanjeev Chaurasia, BJP MLA from Digha, took a ride on a bullock cart with supporters to celebrate the festival.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the state capital and elsewhere to maintain law and order, police said. In the evening, Lalu Prasad allowed visitors in his house and applied ‘abeer’ on the faces of his sons and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, besides other guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad wished a happy holi to 1.25 billion people of the country.

He denied that the BJP’s unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had anything to do with the sombre mood in his family or party.

“Elections come and go…it has nothing to do with festival,” he said.

His son Tejaswi Prasad Yadav echoed his father’s statement on not mixing politics with festivals.