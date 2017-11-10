Hold talks with states for Delhi smog issue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

Describing Delhi’s air pollution as a “national problem”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed support for her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and said the Centre should discuss with neighbouring states to find a solution.

The national capital has been experiencing “severe” air quality under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached the permissible standards by multiple times.

“Global warming is a problem. Delhi pollution a disaster. Instead of blaming each other, I suggest Centre sit with CMs of neighbouring states – Punjab, Haryana Delhi – to solve problem. Only to accuse Delhi CM is not solution,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded “severe” air quality in Delhi, implying that the intensity of pollution was extreme.

“It’s a national problem and we need to find a solution,” she said.

Dense smog continued to hang over Delhi and the National Capital Region for the fourth day today, leaving people gasping for breath during the morning hours.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a slew of directions to deal with the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states, banning construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks, even as it criticised the Delhi government and civic bodies over the situation.

The NGT ordered Punjab, UP and Haryana governments to spell out the steps have they taken to prevent crop burning in states adjacent to the national capital.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sent out notices to the Centre and governments of the three states in view of the “life-threatening” pollution levels.

