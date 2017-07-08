SHO filmed taking bribe, jailed in Allahabad district

The in-charge of a police station in Allahabad district has been suspended and sent to jail after he was caught on tape accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Pooranmasi Ram Gaurav, posted as the SHO of Holagarh police station in the district’s trans-Ganga region, tried to flee after getting wind of the impending action against him but was arrested.

He was sent to jail and placed under suspension pending an inquiry last evening after the allegation was found to be prima facie true, Deputy Superintendent of Police D P Shukla said.

Shukla, who is the officer-in-charge of Soraon circle under which Holagarh police station falls, said the video clip showing Gaurav accepting five Rs 2,000 notes was received by Senior Superintendent of Police, Allahabad, Anand Kulkarni, who ordered an inquiry while placing the SHO under suspension.

The video was recorded by a local resident, Kailash Chandra Gupta, who paid the bribe in connection with a property dispute. Exasperated with the SHO not acting despite having taken a bribe, Gupta met the SSP, handed him a copy of the recording and circulated the same on social media on Thursday.

