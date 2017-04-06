HOHO buses to soon ferry visitors to tourist spots in Goa  

The tourists in Goa will be able to visit various art, culture and heritage sites in one journey by hopping on to the GTDC’s soon to be launched HOHO bus service.

“The launch of ‘hop-on-hop-off’ (HOHO) air-conditioned buses will happen soon. We are solving some last minute issues and finalising the modalities to unveil this unique tourism project,” a senior official of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) said.

GTDC will launch this service in association with Pune-based Prasanna Purple company, the official said. “HOHO will be launched through two double decker open top buses and as many high deck buses,” he said. He said the sight-seeing tours on the HOHO bus service will be reasonably priced.

He said there will be multi-lingual commentary through a mobile app at the tourist locations. “The facility will enable tourists to explore Goa at leisure,” added the official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now