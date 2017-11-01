Hog deer from Pakistan dies of critical injuries in Jammu

A hog deer, which was rescued in a critical condition after having crossed over from Pakistan, died during treatment at Manda Zoo here, a wildlife official said on Wednesday. The pregnant deer was rescued when it was being attacked by a pack of dogs at Abdal village of Suchetgarh in R S Pura sector by police and handed over to the Wildlife Department on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the deer died of wounds caused by dog bites and barbed wire fencing around 11.30 pm yesterday. The carcass of the animal was buried after post-mortem," Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Amit Sharma told PTI. He said the doctors made all out efforts to save the animal.

A police team led by sub-divisional police officer, R S Pura, Surinder Choudhary had acted swiftly after getting information about the deer being attacked by a pack of dogs near the International Border.

The injuries suffered by the deer indicated that it had crossed the fence from the Pakistani side before attacked by a group of nearly a dozen dogs, Choudhary had said. The animal was provided first aid at the local veterinary hospital before taken to Manda zoo hospital by the wildlife officials.

