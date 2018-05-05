Hoax call to plant bomb at CM, Rajini’s residences

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
The man made the threat by calling up the police control room, an official said. Police teams were on the job to apprehend him.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: May 5, 2018 10:55:39 pm
The hoax caller, who had made such calls previously, had the officials on their toes for a while. (Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami )

A man on Saturday called up the police control room and threatened to plant bombs at the residences of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and actor Rajinikanth, police said.

The man made the threat by calling up the police control room, an official said. Police teams were on the job to apprehend him, the official told PTI.

The hoax caller, who had made such calls previously, had the officials on their toes for a while.

