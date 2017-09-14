Hizbul recruiter arrested in Valley: J&K Police

The J&K Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen worker from Baramulla district who was allegedly instigating youths to join militant ranks. Police have rescued around 10 youths over the last few months who were planning to join militancy. Police had been searching for Ishtiaq Ahmad of Goshbough in Pattan town after his name surfaced during questioning of the rescued youths. Baramulla SSP Imtiyaz Hussain said Ishtiaq was wanted for instigating youngsters from Pattan and Palhallan area to join the Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Due to continuous pressure and encounters… most militants who were active in north Kashmir have been neutralised because of which Hizbul handlers from across the LoC and in Kashmir are trying to accelerate the recruitment process,’’ Hussain said. Mir Ehsan

