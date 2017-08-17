Hizbul Mujahideen designated as foreign terror organisation by US: Top developments

Hizbul Mujahideen designated a foreign terrorist organisation: In this July 13, 2011 file photo, Syed Salahuddin, supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, addresses his supporters in Muzaffarabad. AP/PTI Hizbul Mujahideen designated a foreign terrorist organisation: In this July 13, 2011 file photo, Syed Salahuddin, supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, addresses his supporters in Muzaffarabad. AP/PTI

The Hizbul Mujahideen was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) by the US State Department on Wednesday. The development comes nearly a month after the terrorist outfit’s chief Syed Salahuddin was labeled a specially designated global terrorist. Established in 1989, the Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the oldest and the largest militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement from the US Department of State released on Wednesday evening: “The designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.” Also Read: US designates Hizbul Mujahideen a foreign terrorist organisation, freezes assets

Hizbul Mujahideen designated foreign terrorist organisation: Top developments

1. The statement from the US Department of State on Wednesday read: “The designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.” Also Read: What is the Hizbul Mujahideen?

2. Led by specially designated terrorist Syed Salahuddin, Hizbul Mujahideen was formed in 1989. It is one of the largest and oldest militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

3. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014, explosives attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people, according to the US State Department statement.

4. Through United Nation Security Council, New Delhi has been pushing for a ban on Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and its chief Syed Salahuddin, but has been vetoed by China.

5. The US State Department designating Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation could help New Delhi to argue its case before the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) and will also put pressure on other countries to take action against HM and its leader.

6. While designating Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation, the US State Department statement further read: “Today’s action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that HM is a terrorist organization. Terrorism designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and deny them access to the U.S. financial system.”

7. After the recent encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen’s operation’s chief Mehmood Ghaznavi, the terrorist organisation has named Mohammad Bin Qasim as its new chief in valley. The announcement has been made after Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-din headed a meeting of the outfit’s “command council” in Muzaffarabad. As per Hizbul Mujahideen spokesperson Saleen Hashmi, “The meeting has decided to give the responsibility of operational commander to Mohammad Bin Qasim.” Also Read: Hizbul Mujahideen appoints Mohammad Bin Qasim as new chief after Yasin Yatoo’s death

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd