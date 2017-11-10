Hizbul Mujahideen ‘overground worker’ arrested, says J&K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an overground worker affiliated to militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from Kulgam district.

A police official said that after receiving information, the local police launched a manhunt to nab the worker, Showkat Ahmad Lone, a resident of Charsoo.

The police claimed that they found out that Hizbul Mujahideen operational chief Riyaz Naikoo had directed the cadres to carry out attacks on security personnel and snatch their weapons.

An official said that Naikoo had provided weapons to overground workers such as Lone to carry out subversive activities in Kulgam. He added, “One pistol, pistol magazine and 04 pistol rounds were recovered from Lone.”

In a separate incident, militants shot and injured a Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag district on Thursday.

Sources said that the militants fired at the SPO outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Anantnag. The injured SPO, Ranveer Singh was shifted to a hospital.

The area was later cordoned off to nab the gunmen.

