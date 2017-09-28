Hizbul Mujahideen hideout busted in J-K’s Doda district

A major hideout of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit was on Wednesday busted by security forces in Doda district of J&K. (Representational Image) A major hideout of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit was on Wednesday busted by security forces in Doda district of J&K. (Representational Image)

A major hideout of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit was on Wednesday busted by security forces in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said, adding a huge cache of arms was seized from their possession. The hideout, concealed inside a natural cave, was unearthed during an operation in the forest area of Thana in Dessa area of the hilly district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mohammad Shabir told PTI.

Ammunition including AK-47 assault rifles, Chinese pistols and grenades, Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) rounds, Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), 323 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and a donation collection booklet of Hizbul Mujahideen were seized from the hideout, he said.

The police said it was a joint operation by the state police and the Army based on a specific information, to keep Doda district “safe and sanitised from terrorists as well as their support infrastructure”.

Shabir said the joint parties cordoned off the area this morning and carried out a meticulous search during which they succeeded in locating the hideout.

“The recovery of war like stores has dealt a severe blow to the nefarious designs of militant outfits to revive militancy in the area,” the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App