Sabzar Bhat, close associate of Burhan Wani, killed in Tral encounter; six terrorists killed in separate incident

Bhat was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Saimough village in Tral.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2017 12:43 pm
kashmir, jammu kashmir, loc firing, kashmir firing, Pakistani Border Action Team, indian army, india news Indian army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir (Reuters photo/file)

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group and a close associate of former leader Burhan Wani, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat was among the two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Saimough village in the area. The encounter began late Friday night when the security forces and terrorists were involved in a brief gunfight. Later, as the terrorists took shelter in the village, the CRPF and the army laid a cordon around the village and began attempts to flush the terrorists. One more terrorist is believed to be holed up in his hideout.

In a separate incident, six terrorists attempting an infiltration were killed by security forces along the Line of Control in Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir. An army official told PTI that the troops had noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the early hours. A firefight then broke out between the army and the infiltrators resulting in the death of six terrorists. A search operation is ongoing in the area.

  1. S
    S/Major/Hony Lt
    May 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm
    Well, India has woken up. No mercy please.
    Reply
    1. V
      Vertiti Scrutator
      May 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm
      Sounds like a good week for the Indian security forces in Kashmir. Earlier 2 stani BAT commandos were also eliminated!!!
      Reply

