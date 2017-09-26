Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar killed in Baramulla

Only in Express
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar was killed in gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

The security forces on Tuesday gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar in an encounter in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Najar carried a reward of Rs 10,00000 on his head. According to reports, Najar, the oldest surviving militant and top commander, was gunned killed while infiltrating into Valley in Uri. This comes hours after security forces foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Kupwara.

Earlier this month, the Army gunned down the mastermind of Amarnath Yatra attack Abu Ismail is an encounter in Nowgam.

