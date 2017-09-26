Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar killed in Baramulla

Abdul Qayoom Najar carried a reward of Rs 10,00000 on his head. Abdul Qayoom Najar carried a reward of Rs 10,00000 on his head.

The security forces on Tuesday gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar in an encounter in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Najar carried a reward of Rs 10,00000 on his head. According to reports, Najar, the oldest surviving militant and top commander, was gunned killed while infiltrating into Valley in Uri. This comes hours after security forces foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Kupwara.

J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in general area Zorawar (Uri) earlier today identified as Lashkar e- Islam Chief Abdul Qayoom Najar pic.twitter.com/Z8MWm8Wilw — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2017

Earlier this month, the Army gunned down the mastermind of Amarnath Yatra attack Abu Ismail is an encounter in Nowgam.

