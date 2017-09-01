Hizbul Mujahideen asks cadres not to use mobile phones, social media

Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (Source: REUTERS/File) Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (Source: REUTERS/File)

The Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) has warned its cadres against using mobile phones or social networking sites following the killing of over two dozen militants, including some top commanders, in August. Police sources said Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, who is believed to have taken over as HM’s operational commander following Yasin Yatoo killing on August 13, issued the warning recently.

Electronic surveillance of phones is said to have led forces to many militant hideouts. In August, three top commanders Abu Dujana, Yatoo and Ayub Lelhari were among 26 killed mostly in South Kashmir. Sources said the three were tracked through electronic

surveillance and human intelligence.

Inspector General of Police Muneer Ahmad Khan said they can track militants even if they do not use mobile phones. “In the 1990s, we carried out successful operations against militants when there were no mobile phones.”

Police sources said local militants have taken a backseat and have left it to foreigners to target security forces. In each district, police have special equipment to track calls of militants, overground workers and their family.

