Hizbul module unearthed, three arrested

Police have unearthed a module of Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit by arresting three persons, who were luring youth into militancy, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

On specific inputs, Baramulla Police assisted by 29 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF laid a joint naka at Behrampora Tilgam crossing and apprehended three suspects, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Mir Imtiyaz Hussain said.

He said the three persons have been identified as Waseem Ahmed Mir, a resident of Andergam Pattan, Umer Hassan Rather and Akif Hussain Rather, both residents of Achabal Sopore.

Hussian said security forces recovered two Chinese pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

On their sustained questioning, the SSP said, the trio admitted they are working for Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and were luring young boys into militancy.

These individuals have been long time conduits of terrorists in north Kashmir, playing a major role in enticing young boys to join militancy, he said.

The network was being spearheaded by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, a resident of Galoora in Handwara area of the neighbouring Kupwara district.

Hussain said the network of these militants was not only luring young boys to join militancy, but also used to provide all logistic support to ultras in Pattan and Sopore areas.

A case under sections of 13 Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, [ULA (P) Act] has been registered in and further investigation is going on, the SSP said.

He said though there are unabated attempts by such elements to disturb peace and order in the area by way of recruiting young boys to militancy, all such efforts have been thwarted by police and security forces so far.

“It is a humble appeal to parents and conscientious citizens to come forward and help police and security forces to prevent such vulnerable youngsters falling prey to terrorist designs being lured to killing fields,” Hussain said.

