Arrest of ‘Hizbul militant’: Naseer was involved in hawala transaction from Pak in 2014 says J&K Police

Naseer Ahmed (Photo: ANI) Naseer Ahmed (Photo: ANI)

The J&K Police have informed their counterparts in UP that alleged Hizbul operative Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq — who was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj on Friday — is wanted in a case of hawala transaction lodged in 2014, when he was staying in Pakistan. The FIR was registered at Banihal police station in Srinagar’s Ramban district. Pramod Kumar, SP, Maharajganj district, said J&K Police faxed him a letter Monday informing him about the case.

On Saturday, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel had caught Naseer trying to enter India at the Sonauli checkpost. A native of Ramban, Naseer had shifted to Pakistan in 2003. SSB claims he joined the Hizbul Mujahideen there and had been sent to India to “carry out terror activities”. Mohan Lal, SSP, Ramban, told The Indian Express, “Naseer is wanted in unlawful activities where money was transferred through hawala.” He added that they would procure a warrant against Naseer from court and a police team would be sent to Uttar Pradesh to seek his custody.

Inspector Afzal, in-charge of Banihal police station, told The Indian Express that the case against Naseer was lodged after police were tipped off about two persons carrying Rs 10 lakh allegedly procured from militants in Pakistan. They were also informed that the money was meant for militants and their families in Kashmir. The police had then laid a trap and on September 2, 2014, arrested two men.

“During questioning of the men, the names of Naseer and one Yasir had surfaced as those behind sending the money,” the inspector said, adding they would move local court on Tuesday seeking a warrant against Naseer. Sources said Naseer during interrogation had told security agencies that because he wanted to meet his family in Srinagar, his handler had given him an assignment to kill a surrendered militant staying in Jammu. He had also revealed that his handler had briefed him about where he would get money and a weapon there, sources said.

Dr S B Singh, IG, Jammu, said J&K police would seek Naseer’s custody in the 2014 case, but refused to provide more details. Meanwhile, investigation of the case registered against Naseer in Maharajganj’s Sonauli police station has been transferred to the state ATS, which is also likely to move court Tuesday for the alleged militant’s custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now