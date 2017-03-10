Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s Twitter handle hacked, messages of peace posted

A screenshot of the tweets posted on @hizbmedia A screenshot of the tweets posted on @hizbmedia

The Twitter handle of terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was found to be hacked on Friday with messages of peace posted on it. It is not yet clear who is behind the hacking.

The tweets are critical of Yasin Malik, Kashmiri separatist and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

“Syed Ali Shah Geelani is a puppet of Nawaz Sharif, who even tried to corrupt me and the Hizb with money and land in Pakistan,” one of the tweets read. “I implore the people of Kashmir to openly denounce people like Syed Ali Shah Geelani & Yasin Malik.”

Through the tweets, the hacker said Geelani’s children have ‘large businesses’ and ‘are very wealthy.’ The tweets accused ‘men like Geelani’ of causing mayhem in Kashmir.

Another tweet said ‘peace will return to Kashmir’ and that ‘dialogue is the only way forward’ to solve the problem concerning the state.

Burhan Wani, who was a military commander of the terrorist group in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter by security forces last year that subsequently led to widespread protests in the state. While curfew remained imposed on several districts in the Valley during the unrest, more than 90 civilians died in the protest. Thousands were injured as well.

