21 become HIV infected as Unnao quack uses common syringe

A case against the quack has been registered in Bangarmau police station. (Representational Image) A case against the quack has been registered in Bangarmau police station. (Representational Image)

At least 21 people became infected with HIV in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district allegedly after a quack used a common syringe to administer the injection, an official has said.

A case has been registered against the quack, he said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Chaudhary said the matter came to light after the health department launched a probe following reports of “high number of HIV cases” in the area.

“Seeing the high number cases, the health department constituted a two-member committee which visited various hamlets of Bangarmau to investigate the reasons behind the spike,” he said.

Chaudhary said the team visited Premganj and Chakmirpur areas of Bangarmau and filed a report, based on which screening camps were held at three places (in Bangarmau) on January 24, January 25 and January 27.

“In the camps, 566 people were examined of whom 21 were found to be infected with HIV,” the CMO said. He said the probe also found that quack Rajendra Kumar, living in a neighbouring village, had used a single syringe for injection in the name of cheaper treatment. “This was the reason behind the significant rise in the number HIV cases.”

A case against the quack has been registered in Bangarmau police station, the CMO said. He said the patients have been referred to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre in Kanpur.

ART consists of a combination of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to maximally suppress the HIV and stop its progression. ART also prevents onward transmission of HIV, he said.

Meanwhile, state health minister Sidharth Nath Singh said the matter is under investigation. “It’s being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without license. Since it’s a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we’re mapping truck drivers who come there & offer treatment to them,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

