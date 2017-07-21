Hit by car, 25-yr-old techie bleeds to death as passers-by take pictures instead of helping him

Satish Prabhakar Mete, who died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday. Satish Prabhakar Mete, who died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old IT engineer bled to death after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Indrayani corner on Wednesday evening. None of the passers-by in the area came forward to help the profusely bleeding man, identified as Satish Prabhakar Mete; instead, they clicked pictures and took videos of him.

About 25 to 30 minutes after the accident, Dr Kirtiraj Kate, a dentist, saw Mete lying there and stopped to help him. Kate gave Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to Mate and then took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, when Mete, a resident of Moshi, was on his way home after meeting friends.

“As per our primary information, Mete’s motorcycle was hit by a vehicle, which we are yet to identify. There were some by-standers, but they don’t have any details of the vehicle. We were informed about the incident after Mete was taken to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and declared dead,” said Senior Inspector Bhimrao Shingade of Bhosari MIDC police station.

Kate, who took Mete to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, told Pune Newsline, “I was walking home when a I saw a group of people standing on the side of the road. I saw a young man lying on the ground… he had already lost a lot of blood. He must have been lying there for at least 25 to 30 minutes. It was shocking that the by-standers, instead of taking the injured to the hospital, were clicking photos and taking videos. I started administering CPR to him. Then we stopped an auto-rickshaw and took him to YCMH. It took 15 minutes to reach the hospital. I continued giving CPR in the rickshaw. On the way to the hospital, he was breathing for a while… but he was declared dead at the hospital. Had the passers-by helped him in time, he could have been saved.”

Mete, who hailed from Aurangabad, worked with a IT solutions company. His body was handed over to family members after the post-mortem.

