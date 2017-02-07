Two killed in hit-and-run incidents in Mohali district

TWO PERSONS were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents which happened in the last 48 hours in Mohali district. The drivers of the cars which caused the deaths managed to escape. (Representational Image) TWO PERSONS were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents which happened in the last 48 hours in Mohali district. The drivers of the cars which caused the deaths managed to escape. (Representational Image)

TWO PERSONS were killed in separate hit-and-run incidents which happened in the last 48 hours in Mohali district. The drivers of the cars which caused the deaths managed to escape. One accident was reported from Kharar while the other occurred at Dera Bassi. According to the Dera Bassi police, a road accident was reported from near Bhankharpur village when a car hit a two-wheeler. Two persons, identified as Balwinder Singh and his brother-in-law Kamaljeet Singh, were riding the bike.

Balwinder Singh in his complaint told the police that they were going to Kurukshetra on Sunday night and when they reached near Bhankharpur village, a rashly driven car hit them. Kamaljeet Singh, who was driving the bike, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Dera Bassi civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police booked an unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving ), 304-A (death due to negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dera Bassi police station. The police said that Balwinder Singh managed to note the registration number of the car and they would soon trace its owner.

The second accident happened on Kharar-Morinda road. The complainant in the case, Mann Singh, told the police that he was going towards Morinda late on Sunday night on his bike. When he reached near Sachdeva college, he saw a car that was damaged. When he checked it, he found that a man was stuck inside the car.

He told the police that he called the ambulance which took the injured, who was identified as Gurinder Singh, to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case of rash driving against an unknown person.