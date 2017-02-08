One killed in hit-and-run incident, probe on to nab culprit

One person was killed in a hit- and-run incident which took place near Godrej factory in Mohali’s Industrial Area Phase 8B. Police have started investigation after a case was registered against an unknown person. The complainant in the case who was also traveling with the victim managed to note down the registration number of the car.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

According to the police, the accident took place on late Monday night when the victim identified as Gurdeep Singh was going home in Sector 70 with his cousin Pardeep Singh. When the duo reached near the premises of Godrej factory a speeding car hit them from the rear.

Pardeep told the police that the car was being driven at a very high speed and his cousin was riding pillion. They sustained injuries after they fell on the road. He told the police that he took the victim to a nearby hospital from where he took him to the civil hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have booked an unknown person under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC at Phase 1 police station. This is the third accidental death in the district in the last two days. Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Dera Bassi and Kharar on Monday.