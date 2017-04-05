Gujarat: History-sheeter shot dead by four men in Morbi

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

HISTORY-SHEETER Mustak Mir of Morbi, who was allegedly associated with the gang of land-mafia Baldev Dangar alias Bali of Rajkot was allegedly shot dead by four scooter-brone men on Sanala road of Morbi town on Tuesday evening. Morbi police said that the four men on two scooters intercepted Mir near Umiya Steel on Sanala Road of Morbi at around 8 pm on Tuesday while he was on his way home from office on his scooter. The assailants fired around 10 rounds from a revolver on 36-year-old Mir from close range and then managed to speed away on their vehicles.

An injured Mir was first taken to a hospital in Morbi town and from there, he was referred to civil hospital in Rajkot for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while on being taken to Rajkot, police said. “Mir had sustained bullet wounds on his head, back and groin. He died while being taken to a hospital in Rajkot,” said Vijay Odedra, police inspector of A Division police in Morbi.

Police said that Mir was a history-sheeter who had been facing cases of murders, attempt to murder, assaulting policemen, rioting, land-grabbing etc. He was also arrested by Detection of Crime Branch of Rajkot city police a few months ago for allegedly sheltering Bali and the latter’s other accomplices while they were on the run last year. However, he was released on bail later on.

In his complaint filed with A Division police of Morbi, Mir’s younger brother Arif named Hitendrasinh Zala, his younger brother Dharmendrasinh Zala and two unidentified men as accused. Based on the complaint, A Division police have booked the Zala brothers, who are residents of Morbi and the two unidentified men for murder, criminal conspiracy and under Arms Act.

Morbi SP Jaypalsinh Rathore said the murder was outcome of a property dispute. “Mir and Hitendrasinh had a dispute over a plot of land on Sanala road and the murder, prima facie, seems to be the result of this dispute. As of now, the incident doesn’t seem to have any connection with the Rajkot gang,” Rathore told The Indian Express.

The PI said that primary investigation had revealed that Hitendrasinh had opened fire on Mir from an unlicensed revolver. “The plot in question is located near Mahesh Hotel on Sanala Road. According to primary information, a man known as Mistry was the owner of the plot but a Satvara man held its possession. Mir and Hitendrasinh, both of whom were property dealers, were apparently on the opposition sides of the dispute over this plot,” said Odedra.

Police said nobody had been arrested or detained in this connection till Wednesday evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd