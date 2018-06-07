History of updates to Aadhaar info now available online

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey termed it an “innovative and useful facility” UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey termed it an “innovative and useful facility”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new service to allow Aadhaar number holders to check and print a history of all the updates made by them to their Aadhaar-linked information. Terming it an “innovative and useful facility”, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey in a statement said that people will be able to “obtain their own Aadhaar update history from the UIDAI’s website and can use it in support of their assertion of address, etc”.

“Providing Aadhaar update history will bring in more trust and further empower people because they can now use their update history… while applying for jobs, school admissions, various services or benefits,” he said.

To check update history, an Aadhaar holder can enter Aadhaar number or the Virtual ID on the UIDAI website after which a one time password will be sent to see the update history.

