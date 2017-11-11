History distorted in Padmavati, claims descendant

In a letter to the prime minister and the censor board, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur and a descendant of Rani Padmini on Saturday said that the distorted history in the Bollywood movie “Padmavati” was not acceptable. The posters and songs released before the it’s screening reveal that the life of Rani Padmini has been presented in the movie in a wrong manner and the filmmaker has done it for his own benefit, Vishwraj Singh, alleged.

Singh in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman has appealed that the film not be given a certification.

