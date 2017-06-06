History can’t be rewritten, forgotten or distorted: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma with former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde at a function to mark the launch of the book, India’s Indira: A Centennial Tribute, in Mumbai on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza) Congress leader Anand Sharma with former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde at a function to mark the launch of the book, India’s Indira: A Centennial Tribute, in Mumbai on Monday. (Source: Kevin DSouza)

Nations and societies which do not celebrate their heroes come to grief and history cannot be rewritten, forgotten or distorted, Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Mumbai Monday.

At a function to mark the launch of the book, India’s Indira: A Centennial Tribute, which Sharma has edited, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha said the contribution of such leaders cannot be forgotten. As a leader, Indira Gandhi was courageous, never buckled under pressure and always was compassionate towards the poor and the downtrodden, he said, adding that she was not just the Prime Minister of India, but also a global leader.

Rahul Bajaj, chairman, Bajaj Auto, recalled his family’s association with the Nehru family and said India’s first PM had suggested the name Rahul to his mother and Indira Gandhi, in turn, wanted to name his child. Rahul Bajaj’s son was named Rajiv. Congress leader and former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde presided over the function.

