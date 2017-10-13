Historian Satish Chandra passes away at 95

- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan bowlers take charge against Sri Lanka in Dubai
Veteran and one of the India’s eminent historian Satish Chandra passed away on Friday evening at the age of 95. Satish’s important works include Mughal Empire and its downfall. He was also the author of NCERT’s leading history book ‘History of Medieval India’ which is widely preferred in schools and colleges around India.
Chandra has founded JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies and was one of the stalwart professor along with Bipan Chandra and Romila Thapar. He was also the chairman and vice chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India during 1970s.
