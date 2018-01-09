Hisar: Will not move from Harappan-era site, says khap panchayat

Barah Khap president Suresh Koth on Monday said that they will go to Narnaund after gathering at Rakhigarhi, where a dharna is going on since January 2 on the same issue. (Photo for representation purpose) Barah Khap president Suresh Koth on Monday said that they will go to Narnaund after gathering at Rakhigarhi, where a dharna is going on since January 2 on the same issue. (Photo for representation purpose)

A khap panchayat in Haryana’s Hisar district will hold a protest march in Narnaund town on Tuesday to oppose efforts of authorities to remove 201 structures, mostly houses in neighbouring Rakhigarhi village, which is described as the largest Harappan site.

Barah Khap president Suresh Koth on Monday said that they will go to Narnaund after gathering at Rakhigarhi, where a dharna is going on since January 2 on the same issue. “Seventeen villages belong to Barah Khap. We have invited leaders of other khaps also to join our struggle,” Koth said.

“We have already given enough land for the excavation work. Now, rest of the village should be de-notified and villagers should not be forced to vacate their houses,” he said.

Director General of Haryana Archaeology & Museums Department Praveen Kumar said he has invited the protesters for a dialogue. “We will put the case before the CM for a final call after listening point of view of the villagers,” Kumar said.

Koth said notices were issued a few days ago to raze 201 structures. “The villagers have not encroached the land, but these plots from the shamlat land (common land) were given to them by the village panchayat in 1986.”

Archaeologists say the site was a human settlement, dating back at least 5,500 years, which was an important centre of Harappan civilisation. “Before any action, we will try for an amicable solution,” Praveen Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News Archaeologists from city to look for Harappan trade links in Kutch