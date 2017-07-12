Hisar: Muslim slapped, asked to raise Bharat Mata slogan

“The complainant has not specified who the assailants were. We have intiated the process of lodging an FIR,” said an officer. “The complainant has not specified who the assailants were. We have intiated the process of lodging an FIR,” said an officer.

A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Haryana’s Hisar town Tuesday during a march by Bajrang Dal activists to protest the attack on Amarnath pilgrims. Police said a complaint was filed by the victim, Abid Hussain, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, against 100-125 unidentified people.

Haryana Muslim Kalyan Committee president Harphool Bhatti said a group of youngsters slapped the victim as he stepped out of the mosque. A video of the incident showed a group of youths repeatedly asking Hussain to raise the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. He is seen being slapped by one of them.

