His smile and his mother’s tears of joy were worth the effort, says Police

“The boy was crying but as soon as I took him in my arms, he became quiet, looked at me with eyes wide open and a big toothless grin followed. It filled my heart with happiness. The moment may have been captured by camera, but it will remain etched in my mind forever,’’ said Inspector R Sanjay Kumar of Nampally Police Station.

The four-month-old infant was rescued 15 hours after he was kidnapped late on Wednesday night. “The boy’s smile and his mother’s tears of joy were worth the team’s effort. The boy was crying when he was rescued. He kept crying even after he was handed over to his mother. At that time, I took him in my arms, rocked him gently and he stopped crying. Then he looked at me and gave the widest smile I have ever seen,’’ Inspector Sanjay said.

Late on Wednesday night, four-month-old Faizan Khan was kidnapped while he was sleeping beside his mother Humera Begum (21) on the pavement near Himmatram Jewellers in Nampally. Humera, a beggar, woke up at 4.30 am and after searching for her son for sometime went to Nampally police station and lodged a complaint.

After scanning CCTV footage in the area, police suspected two persons, later identified as Mohammed Mushtaq (42) and Mohammed Yusuf (25). “We showed their photos in the locality and came to know that Mushtaq was an autorickshaw driver who hung around Nilofer Children’s Hospital and Yusuf was his friend and that they live near Dargah Shah at Agapura. We maintained surveillance in the area,’’ he said.

Officials said Mushtaq and Yusuf had revealed during questioning that Mohammed Ghouse, a relative of Mushtaq, had recently asked him if he and his wife could adopt a baby as they were childless. Ghouse, they said, told Mushtaq that they would like to adopt someone whose parents were too poor to take care of the child. Mushtaq told them that he knew many poor couples who wanted to give away their children for adoption and promised to arrange for a baby. He then allegedly kidnapped Faizan with Yusuf’s help, said the officials.

“But when they reached Ghouse’s house at 5.30 am, he got suspicious and asked who the baby’s parents were. Mushtaq introduced Yusuf as the boy’s uncle, but Ghouse refused to accept the boy, saying he would like to meet the parents and adopt the child only if they were willing. Mushtaq and Yusuf left his home and went to Nilofer Hospital, hoping to find someone to give away the baby. Late on Thursday evening, they returned to the dargah near their home with the infant and the police team waiting there arrested them,’’ inspector Sanjay said.

Police are probing if the duo wanted to sell the baby, and if Ghouse was expected to pay them for arranging for the “adoption’’.

