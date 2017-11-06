His plea against warrant to be heard today, Sukhpal Khaira lies low

Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sukhpal Singh Khaira

With a plea challenging a non-bailable warrant issued for summoning him before a Fazilka court due to come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has been keeping a low profile, claiming that he is “not on the run” but only taking “precautions” as the “government can stoop to any level”.

Khaira stopped taking phone calls on his mobile phone and the same was the case with his PA, Manish, who too has been summoned by the court in a drugs smuggling case. However, Khaira responded to text messages from The Indian Express and called back from unknown mobile numbers. He clarified that, contrary to the rumours being spread by some leaders of AAP, he was not “on the run” from the law. “I am just taking some precautions because the government can stoop to any level,” he said.

When asked if there was any official move within AAP to remove him from the post of Leader of Opposition, Khaira said that there was no such move and that it was only “rumour mongering”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App