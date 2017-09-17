‘His life was dedicated to Mother India’: PM Modi pays rich tribute to Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh

PM Modi paying homage to Marshal Arjan Singh. (Photo: PMO/Twitter) PM Modi paying homage to Marshal Arjan Singh. (Photo: PMO/Twitter)

Soon after concluding his engagements in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the residence of deceased Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh on Sunday evening. “My tributes to the brave soldier who had a fighter’s qualities of valour and courtesy. His life was dedicated to Mother India,” PM Modi wrote in Gujarati in his message in the condolence book at Singh’s residence.

The Prime Minister registered his remarks in the condolence book as a mark of tribute to the valour and dignity of the Marshal. President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also visited Singh’s residence earlier in the day. Singh’s body was brought to his 7-A Kautilya Marg residence from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on Sunday morning.

The President and the Defence Minister’s visit was preceded by the respected Chiefs of the Army, Air Force and the Navy. Air Force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat were the first dignitaries to arrive the deceased veteran’s residence.

“It was to his credit that despite initial setbacks, we were able to ‘overcome and overwhelm’ the enemy and spoil

their design to annex Jammu and Kashmir,” Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa told reporters. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat described the five-star ranking officer as “a legend, an icon, a pilot-chief who led from the front and a philanthropist to the core”.

Among other dignitaries who were seen streaming in were Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, MoS for External Affairs and former Army chief V K Singh, former defence minister A K Antony and Congress MP Karan Singh.

There has also been a steady flow of family members, colleagues, neighbours at his residence to pay their homages to the IAF veteran. A state funeral shall be accorded to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh and the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings on Monday in the memory and honour of the deceased Air Force Marshal.

