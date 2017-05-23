Hired three contract killers to do job: Police on Man held for orchestrating murders of property dealer, his wife and 4 kids over Rs 2 crore land

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murders of a 45-year-old property dealer and his entire family so that he could take over the victim’s property and assets worth Rs 2 crore. Police said the accused, Sahib Khan alias Bunty, hired “three contract killers” to commit the crime.

While the victim, Munawwar Hassan, was shot dead in his house on May 20, his wife and two daughters were killed on April 20 in Meerut and his sons were killed on April 23.

Police added that they have found the highly-decomposed bodies of Hassan’s sons at his Burari office. They were buried five feet below the ground. A police team has been sent to Meerut to recover the bodies of Hassan’s wife and his daughters.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that Bunty wanted to grab Hassan’s property. After Hassan was arrested in a rape case this year, Bunty decided to hire contract killers to eliminate his family so that the property does not pass on to the next of kin.

Hassan — who was lodged in Tihar since January 19 on charges of rape — was out on bail to look for his family when he was shot dead, police said.

DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said, “We have arrested Bunty, Deepak and two contract killers — Firoz and Zulfikar — in connection with the murders. The accused murdered Hassan’s wife and children last month. Three of the bodies were buried in a dry canal in Meerut’s Daurala village and two inside Hassan’s Burari office. Two other accused, identified as Raja and Wajid, are absconding and a search is on to nab them.”

Police said the accused were produced before a Delhi court which sent them to three-day police custody.

According to police, Hassan felt something was amiss when his family did not turn up for a court hearing.

“He then approached the High Court for interim bail. After he got out of jail on May 17, he met Bunty and they started to look for his family. They later went to Burari police station where Hassan registered a missing persons complaint,” a senior police officer said.

Around 3.30 pm on May 20, Bunty made a call to PCR call that Hassan had been shot dead by unidentified persons. “When police reached the spot, they found Bunty’s associate, Deepak, there. The body was taken to Sabzi Mandi mortuary,” the officer said.

Sources said police checked Hassan’s mobile phone and found 12 missed calls from Bunty.

“He was brought in for questioning. He said he had met Hassan on May 18 but left by 12.15 pm. On May 19, he said he went to meet Hassan again but only stayed a few hours. On sustained questioning, he broke down and confessed to the crime. Deepak also told police that the murder plot was hatched by Bunty,” the sources said.

“Last year, Hassan bought a disputed land in Burari after borrowing Rs 20 lakh from Bunty and registered the land in his name. Bunty asked him to return the money or transfer the registration, but Hassan refused,” an official privy to the investigation said.

Police said Bunty then decided to eliminate Hassan and his family and paid four contract killers Rs 3.5 lakh to do the job.

“Bunty told police that on April 20, he took Hassan’s wife and daughters to their relative’s house in Muzaffarnagar. While returning to Delhi, he killed them with the help of a contract killer. Their bodies were dumped in a dry canal,” an officer added.

Police said on May 21, Hassan’s sons asked Bunty about their mother and sisters. He told them to come to their father’s office in Kamal Vihar. “Bunty called the contract killers, who tied their hands and beat them up. On April 23, they killed them and buried the bodies inside the office,” the officer said.

