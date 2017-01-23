Hirakund Express derailment: All 39 bodies identified

Bodies of all the 39 passengers who lost their lives in the derailment of Hirakhand Express have been identified by the Railway officials. Engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped tracks near Kuneru in neighbouring Vizianagaram district, about 168km from here, on Saturday night.
According to a list provided by the Railway Divisional Manager’s office here this vening, 39 passengers were killed and 69 injured in the accident. The train was proceeding to Bhubaneswar.
The deceased are: Saied Damin (10), Kareena Devi (16), Ranjan Nayak (18), M Krishna (35), Kartik Sahu (27) Pathuva Pillai (21), B Neela Madhava Patro (26), Dilip Kumar Routh (51), Subhash Chandra Sahoo (60), Subhashini Panda (60), Viswanath Damini (20), Subha Bhatti Sahu (44), B Kamala (50), Yella Krishna Murthy (70), Salem Renuka (50), Pradeep Kumar Minj (45), Gayatri Sahu (14), Somu Annamma (50), Vishnu Prasad Sahu (58), R N Mansinghji (27), P Polisetty (35), Josodha Pandit (45), Ram Prasad Pandit (55), K Revathi (16), Mondal Balram (50), Tapan Kumar Pradahn (26), Rajkishore Padi (48), Sushant Kumar Swain((40), Ashok Kumar Biswal (35), Thellu (8), Rohit Kumar Pradhan (50), Kulo Devi Damin (60), K Ravi Kumar (20), Bebudhar Bhoi (57), Sahok Mahji (19), Padmini Harijan (22) Ramana Devi (20), Chennu (11) and Harishankar Majhi (22).
Meanwhile, the train movement on the Rayagada-Vizanagaram section of the East Coast Railway, disrupted due to the derailment, has normalised, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Arora told PTI.
The affected tracks were restored at 4 this morning, leading to movement of trains on the section, he said.