Hirakud dam sluice gates opened to release excess water

The water level of Hirakud stood at 607.71 ft at noon on Sunday as against the full reservoir level of 630 ft. While inflow of water into the reservoir was 88,973 cusecs, outflow 31,131 was cusecs, officials said.

First flood water of the season in Mahanadi river flowing into Hirakud reservoir was released on Sunday by opening dam gates. Two sluice gates were opened to release excess water from the reservoir into the basin due to increase in inflow following heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Mahanadi river, said Chief Engineer of Hirakud dam, Harmohan Pradhan.

Two gates have been opened so far to maintain water level in the dam and depending on the quantity of rainfall in upper and lower catchment areas of the river, more gates may be released in future if necessary, he said.

The water level in the reservoir is being constantly monitored and necessary measures would be taken to maintain the level, a dam official said adding despite release of water by opening the gares, there is no threat of flood now as the river basin downstream is dry.

He said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed while opening the dam gates and information in this ragard had been given to all the districts in lower catchment area of the river.

